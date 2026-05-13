Man City Predicted XI vs Crystal Palace: Antoine Semenyo to Start Key Premier League Clash
- Guardiola is set to shuffle his Manchester City side against Crystal Palace despite the Premier League title race hanging in the balance
- Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo is predicted to start alongside Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku in a bold attacking lineup
- Pep Guardiola faces a major balancing act with an FA Cup final looming and City still chasing Arsenal in the title race
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace despite the title race entering a decisive stage.
City trail Arsenal by five points with three league matches remaining, meaning any slip-up could prove costly.
However, Guardiola must also balance his squad carefully with Saturday’s FA Cup final and a difficult Premier League trip to Bournemouth both looming large on the calendar.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Bright Mensah believes squad rotation is inevitable despite the pressure of the title race, while he expects Antoine Semenyo to start.
“Guardiola knows this is the stage of the season where one wrong decision can cost you everything. I think he is going to pick the strongest team possible and Semenyo may be handed another start,'' he said.
Predicted Man City XI vs. Crystal Palace
According to the Manchester Evening News, Gianluigi Donnarumma is tipped to retain his place in goal, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly are likely to continue at full-back.
Meanwhile, John Stones could replace Nathan Ake in central defence alongside Marc Guehi.
In midfield, Rodri is reportedly “better” after injury, although Guardiola is unlikely to risk him from the start.
Tijjani Reijnders may keep his place, with Bernardo Silva expected to captain the side.
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku should start in attack alongside Erling Haaland, while Omar Marmoush could replace Rayan Cherki after impressing from the bench last weekend.
Predicted Man City XI starting XI vs. Palace: Donnarumma, Nunes, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly: Silva, Reijnders; Marmoush, Semenyo, Doku, Haaland.
Who will win the Premier League?
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading football supercomputer has tipped Arsenal as overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.
The latest projections suggest the Gunners are in a commanding position with only a few matches remaining in the title race.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh