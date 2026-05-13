Guardiola is set to shuffle his Manchester City side against Crystal Palace despite the Premier League title race hanging in the balance

Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo is predicted to start alongside Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku in a bold attacking lineup

Pep Guardiola faces a major balancing act with an FA Cup final looming and City still chasing Arsenal in the title race

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace despite the title race entering a decisive stage.

City trail Arsenal by five points with three league matches remaining, meaning any slip-up could prove costly.

Antoine Semenyo is ready to shine for Manchester City in their key Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on May 13, 2026. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

However, Guardiola must also balance his squad carefully with Saturday’s FA Cup final and a difficult Premier League trip to Bournemouth both looming large on the calendar.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Bright Mensah believes squad rotation is inevitable despite the pressure of the title race, while he expects Antoine Semenyo to start.

“Guardiola knows this is the stage of the season where one wrong decision can cost you everything. I think he is going to pick the strongest team possible and Semenyo may be handed another start,'' he said.

Predicted Man City XI vs. Crystal Palace

According to the Manchester Evening News, Gianluigi Donnarumma is tipped to retain his place in goal, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly are likely to continue at full-back.

Meanwhile, John Stones could replace Nathan Ake in central defence alongside Marc Guehi.

In midfield, Rodri is reportedly “better” after injury, although Guardiola is unlikely to risk him from the start.

Tijjani Reijnders may keep his place, with Bernardo Silva expected to captain the side.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku should start in attack alongside Erling Haaland, while Omar Marmoush could replace Rayan Cherki after impressing from the bench last weekend.

Predicted Man City XI starting XI vs. Palace: Donnarumma, Nunes, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly: Silva, Reijnders; Marmoush, Semenyo, Doku, Haaland.

Who will win the Premier League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading football supercomputer has tipped Arsenal as overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

The latest projections suggest the Gunners are in a commanding position with only a few matches remaining in the title race.

Source: YEN.com.gh