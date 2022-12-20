Ghanaian journalist, Harriet Nartey has warmed hearts online after she posted a photo of her graduation

The PAN African TV journalist couldn’t hide her excitement after she bagged a master’s degree from GIMPA

Netizens who reacted to the post commended her for her determination to climb the academic ladder

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Harriet Nartey has recorded another academic milestone after bagging a master's degree.

The pretty media personality who works with Pan African TV graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a postgraduate degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Pan African TV journalist bags master's degree from GIMPA Photo credit@Harriet Nartey

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Harriet Nartey took to her Twitter timeline where she posted a picture of her graduation ceremony and also expressed delight about her academic feat.

Her actual post read;

“ I am happy to announce that I graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration ( GIMPA) with a Master's in International Relations and Diplomacy on December 16th a day after my birthday. This is a milestone for you and me. #believeinyourself”.

Netizens who saw the post flooded the comment section to congratulate her and also wish her well in her future endeavours.

@LaRgEwanZet

So so happy for u dear, Big Congrats to you

@CAdjabeng

Congratulations soar high & shin

@BARBARI61631519

Proud of you. Where are we having dinner?

Pretty Nottingham Trent University Graduate Gets Massively Celebrated As She Bags Master's Degree

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous damsel has recently received massive love on social media upon completion of her post-graduate degree.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @DedaSekani had her sharing gorgeous photos from her graduation ceremony and revealing that her master's program was on Management and Business Analytics.

Her actual post online read;

Msc. Management and Business Analytics bagged!

Her beauty coupled with her brilliance got many social media users reacting to the post. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 400 retweets with 28 quote tweets and 4,472 likes.

