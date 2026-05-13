Social media content creator Etuoaboba has reacted to the reported arrest of Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands

The MP is reportedly being held by Dutch authorities in collaboration with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Many citizens are closely monitoring developments as they await official statements from relevant authorities

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Popular Ghanaian social media content creator Etuoaboba has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the reported arrest of Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

The development, which has dominated public discourse in Ghana over the past few days, continues to generate intense debate across social media platforms, with mixed reactions over the circumstances and implications of the arrest.

Photo credit: Etuoaboba/TikTok, Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a reaction shared online, Etuoaboba downplayed reports circulating in sections of the media, suggesting that the situation involving the MP is not as severe as it has been portrayed.

According to him, much of the information being shared publicly is being exaggerated due to limited communication and speculation surrounding the case.

He urged the public to be cautious about drawing conclusions based on unverified reports, insisting that panic and misinformation were being unnecessarily fuelled online.

Claims of personal communication with MP

Etuoaboba further revealed that he had personally communicated with Ohene Kwame Frimpong following his reported arrest.

He claimed the MP assured him that “everything is under control,” though he did not provide additional details regarding the nature of their conversation or the current legal process.

Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook

Source: Instagram

His comments have since sparked further discussions online, with some users questioning the basis and timing of such assurances, given the international nature of the case.

Call out over speculation and by-election talk

The content creator also criticised individuals and commentators who, according to him, were already speculating about a possible by-election to replace the MP.

He described such discussions as premature and insensitive, arguing that due process must be allowed to take its course before any political conclusions are drawn.

Etuoaboba said it was “shameful” for people to engage in such conversations when the full facts of the case had not yet been established.

Background of the arrest

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti Region, is reported to have been detained by Dutch authorities in collaboration with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The arrest is linked to allegations involving an estimated $32 million romance scam and money laundering investigation, although official court findings have not yet been concluded.

The news has triggered widespread reactions across Ghana’s political and social media landscape, with citizens divided between calls for caution and demands for accountability.

As the case develops internationally, public interest remains high, with many awaiting further official updates on the legal proceedings involving the legislator.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Andy Appiah-Kubi reacts to Ohene Frimpong's arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, had urged the public to avoid rushing to judgement following the detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

He stressed the importance of due process, noting that the law presumes innocence until proven guilty in court.

Appiah-Kubi also clarified that parliamentary immunity is limited and does not shield MPs from criminal investigation or prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh