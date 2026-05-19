Controversial spiritual leader Ajagurajah has released a bizarre prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement claimed the national team's current jersey carries zero spiritual backing

He insisted that the team must return to the vintage, bold "Abedi Pele-era" jersey design and perform spiritual rites at Dr Kwame Nkrumah's burial site to reach the semi-finals

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

As the Black Stars of Ghana finalise their tactical preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America, a prominent spiritual voice has warned that the team's biggest obstacle isn't their opponents—it is their wardrobe and spiritual alignment.

Ajagurajah claims Ghana's Black Stars need to return to the Abedi Pele-era jersey and perform spiritual rites to achieve World Cup success in 2026. Image credit: Goal.com, Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

Source: UGC

Bishop Ajagurajah has sent shockwaves through the local football community by declaring that Ghana's modern national team jerseys are spiritually "dry" and cannot attract global glory.

The power of the "Abedi Pele" Jersey

According to the eccentric preacher, football is heavily governed by spiritual configurations, and the current minimalist Puma designs lack the patriotic aura of Ghana's golden football era.

"Ghana's Black Stars will not get anywhere in this World Cup with the kind of jersey they are using now," Ajagurajah warned.

He demanded an immediate return to the classic retro designs featured during the legendary Abedi Pele era, which prominently displayed a massive, bold black star across the centre of the chest.

"If they listen to me and change back to that old design, the spiritual alignment will shift, and they can easily cruise into the semi-finals," he claimed.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ajagurajah gives Black Stars spiritual direction

The jersey swap is only the first step in Ajagurajah's spiritual manual.

The prophet went a step further, directing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the playing body to embark on a mandatory national heritage pilgrimage before boarding their flight to the United States.

"They should go to Kwame Nkrumah's grave and also visit the exact house where he was born in Nkroful if they want to even dream of the semi-finals," the prophet added.

He explained that the spirit of Ghana's founding father holds the ultimate "sovereign key" to international breakthroughs, and neglecting his memory keeps the team spiritually grounded.

While modern sports analysts focus on player form, tactical formations, and injury updates, Ajagurajah's ancient directives have provided a highly colourful, superstitious twist to Ghana's pre-tournament campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh