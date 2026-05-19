Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has advised Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, to avoid social media amid ongoing legal issues

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah urged Frederick Kumi to maintain a low profile to avoid further legal complications

Supporters of Abu Trica have welcomed the intervention, describing it as a show of concern during a difficult period

Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Kwabena Asiamah, has advised social media personality Frederick Kumi to stay away from social media if he truly intends to secure his freedom and avoid further legal troubles.

The spiritual leader’s comments come shortly after Abu Trica was released from police custody following a prolonged legal process linked to attempts to extradite him to the United States over allegations involving money laundering and romance scams.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the Ajagurajah Movement founder, has commented on ongoing legal issues involving Frederick Kumi and the FBI. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook, Abu Trica/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Following his release on bail conditions, Abu Trica took to Snapchat to share a post that has since sparked widespread debate online.

In the post, he appeared to challenge law enforcement authorities, writing:

“The FBI is not God. And just like the Ghana Police, when they make an allegation, they must prove it. It doesn’t matter that Abu Trica is for you a fraudster.”

The statement quickly gained traction on social media, with many interpreting it as a direct jab at both Ghanaian authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Ajagurajah cautions against online provocations

Reacting to the viral post, Bishop Ajagurajah cautioned Abu Trica to be mindful of his public statements and digital footprint, especially at a time when he is facing legal scrutiny.

According to him, if Abu Trica wants to avoid further complications with authorities, it would be wise for him to maintain a low profile and stay away from social media altogether.

He warned that continuous engagement in online commentary that appears to challenge or provoke investigative bodies could worsen his situation.

The spiritual leader further suggested that such actions could lead to increased pressure, financial strain, and repeated legal confrontations if not carefully managed.

Below is a Facebook video showing Abu Trica after his release:

Calls for caution as legal battle continues

Bishop Ajagurajah noted that persistent public commentary on ongoing legal matters could potentially frustrate efforts to resolve the case, urging restraint in both speech and online activity.

He argued that individuals under investigation must be strategic in their public conduct to avoid escalating tensions with authorities.

His remarks have since been widely shared across social media platforms, generating mixed reactions from users.

Bishop Ajagurajah’s remarks on Abu Trica's social life have sparked discussions online about legal matters and public conduct. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

Source: Instagram

While some netizens agreed with his advice, describing it as practical and timely, others argued that it raises broader questions about freedom of expression, even for individuals facing legal proceedings.

Supporters of Abu Trica, however, have welcomed the spiritual leader’s intervention, saying it reflects concern for his well-being during a difficult period.

As discussions continue online, the case involving Abu Trica remains under public scrutiny, with many awaiting further developments in the legal process.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh