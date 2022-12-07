Two students from KNUST have developed a smart Farming System with sensors that provide life climatic and soil conditions to farmers

The technology is equipped with smart irrigation and fire detection systems that automatically irrigate the farm and extinguish fire upon smoke detection

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, one of the developers explains how their newly developed intelligent Farming System works

Two tech-savvy students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have developed a smart Farming System to make the sector more attractive.

Purpose of the Smart Farming System

According to the innovators, the Farming System will help users to regularly monitor and irrigate their farms.

The Farming System comes equipped with sensors that provide life climatic and soil conditions to users where ever they find themselves in the world through the farm power or mobile system of the developers.

Features of the intelligent Farming System

Speaking to Joy News, one of the students disclosed that the Farming System has an intelligent irrigation system that detects the amount of water in the soil and activates the system to irrigate the farm.

Aside from the irrigation system, the technology is also equipped with an intelligent fire system that activates once smoke is detected to douse the fire.

Per the developers, a user or farmer has to log onto an app to access all the features of the Farming System.

