UPSA Warn Male Students Over Stalking Ladies On Campus: “Don't Stalk Any Students Once She Rejects You”
- Male students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra have been given a heads-up regarding the dos and don'ts when it comes to dating a lady on campus
- In a video on TikTok, the university revealed that it frowns on guys stalking female students on campus, especially after their love proposals have been rejected
- Some netizens who saw the video expressed sharp disagreements with the university on the subject
The management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has warned male students to be circumspect about entering into amorous relationships with female students on campus.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @voice_of_knust a middle-aged woman, apparently, a member of the school management in her admonition said the school doesn’t frown on students dating each other on campus.
She was however quick to add that in the university, no means no and hence guys who are rejected by a lady should accept it in good faith and not think of stalking her.
“In the University when you see a lady, and you like her, go after her, nobody will stop you.
She continued, “but if the lady says no she doesn’t like you, don’t follow her again because if you keep following her you are stalking her and it is against the policies of the university” she warned.
Ghanaians react and share their sentiments on the UPSA rule
Netizens, particularly young men who reacted to the video, disagreed with the rules of the university with some saying love has no formulae hence it doesn’t lie in the bosom of the university management to determine how to approach a lady on campus.
user4812948071137
Keep on trying till u get what u want
Jake Lake Graves
did she say until you get what you want
user3733437786323
what about the ladies stalking we guys.
QUABZ
Always ladies why UPSA guys dem no dey bee or Wettin
sairkwame
we no dey stalk oo..we follow our dreams
UPSA Announces Decision To Reject Students Who Score Below Aggregate Six During 2023/2024 Academic Year
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students desirous of pursuing tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies Accra will have to show their academic prowess by scoring high marks.
This follows an announcement by the Madina-based tertiary institution that it won't offer admission to students who score below Aggregate Six.
