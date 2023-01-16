Male students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra have been given a heads-up regarding the dos and don'ts when it comes to dating a lady on campus

In a video on TikTok, the university revealed that it frowns on guys stalking female students on campus, especially after their love proposals have been rejected

Some netizens who saw the video expressed sharp disagreements with the university on the subject

The management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has warned male students to be circumspect about entering into amorous relationships with female students on campus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @voice_of_knust a middle-aged woman, apparently, a member of the school management in her admonition said the school doesn’t frown on students dating each other on campus.

UPSA male students advised against staking ladies on campus Photo credit@UPSA/Facebook @voice_of_knust/TikTok

Source: UGC

She was however quick to add that in the university, no means no and hence guys who are rejected by a lady should accept it in good faith and not think of stalking her.

“In the University when you see a lady, and you like her, go after her, nobody will stop you.

She continued, “but if the lady says no she doesn’t like you, don’t follow her again because if you keep following her you are stalking her and it is against the policies of the university” she warned.

Ghanaians react and share their sentiments on the UPSA rule

Netizens, particularly young men who reacted to the video, disagreed with the rules of the university with some saying love has no formulae hence it doesn’t lie in the bosom of the university management to determine how to approach a lady on campus.

user4812948071137

Keep on trying till u get what u want

Jake Lake Graves

did she say until you get what you want

user3733437786323

what about the ladies stalking we guys.

QUABZ

Always ladies why UPSA guys dem no dey bee or Wettin

sairkwame

we no dey stalk oo..we follow our dreams

Source: YEN.com.gh