Make Someone Smile is a group of friends in Ghana who decided to start making donations to improve society

They recently painted the Kpong Ahudjo Roman Catholic School with their own money and gave hampers to some struggling mothers

The organizer of the group, Stella Mawulorm, recounted how it all unfolded to an editor of YEN.com.gh

A group of benevolent Ghanaians has undertaken a heartwarming gesture as a way of helping society with the little that God has blessed them with.

Mawulorm Stella, an organizer of the group called Make Someone Smile spoke to YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist, where it emerged that the exercise the charity group undertook was a rather profound one.

Make Someone Smile, which was simply made up of friends, decided to beautify the Kpong Ahudjo Roman Catholic School in the Volta Region.

This became the first time in the history of the school that it ever got the chance to be painted, and it was just in time for the celebration of the institution's 60th anniversary.

After spending time and effort to make the school brightly colored for the first time, the Make Someone Smile group went a step further to donate hampers to a group of struggling mothers and stationery to students.

"We are just a group of mutual friends who decided to put our contributions together and make the kind gestures to the school, students and mothers who are struggling," the organizer said.

Before and after photos from the school showed the massive transformation and images taken after the hampers were shared showed how excited the recipients were. sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Female teacher paints school with own money

In an equally heartwarming story, a Ghanaian teacher called Gloria Lardi Adakurugu who is known as Efya Lardi Lessons Learnt on Facebook has spent part of her income to improve the conditions in the school for students.

In a revelation to YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the hardworking class teacher painted the classroom to look beautiful and conducive for teaching and learning.

In addition, Efya Lardi provided 10 school bags, stationeries, 26 pairs of shoes, 21 pairs of socks, and some underwear to make the students feel comfortable whilst they learn.

