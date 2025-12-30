A young lady is trending online after she announced that she had relocated from Canada to Ghana

In a video, she expressed optimism about her decision, adding that she even sold all her belongings in Canada to relocate to Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the actions of the young lady

A young lady has sent social media into a frenzy after announcing that she relocated from Canada to Ghana.

Known on TikTok as @rosiemensah, the young woman documented her journey, sharing video excerpts of her relocation from the North American country to Ghana.

Born and bred in Toronto, the lady explained that she sold her belongings and took the bold step to journey to Ghana to continue her life and pursue her ambitions.

Rosie, who began coming to Ghana during the Year of Return, said people have been wondering why she chose to relocate to the country.

"I would say I am starting over, but I am counting my life more unapologetically," she said in the video.

As a dietitian, she also vowed to continue with her food and nutrition content.

The video of the lady announcing her relocation from Canada to Ghana was captioned:

"This series is all about my journey from Toronto, Canada to Accra, Ghana. I will be sharing my experiences and what life looks like living abroad as I try to build something meaningful and actually enjoy my life at the same time. There are a few things I want to do while I am here, and I will be documenting all of it. I hope you stay along for the ride as a woman in her 30s, trying to get to know her culture better, learn to speak the language, dive deeper into food, and just do."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Canadian lady relocating to Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their views on the decision taken by the young lady to relocate to Ghana.

Kuukua Hinderson stated:

"I’m happy to see this movement! Can’t wait for more of your beautiful content."

Maame Yaa indicated:

"Made the same move but 11 years ago!!! Ottawa to Ghana and it's been such an incredible journey! Welcome!!! Wishing you all the best here!"

Gro with Glo :

"This is so exciting!! I just got a notification about your Substack story about this lol. Can’t wait to watch your journey."

YouTube: teegilbstv added:

"Yes, did the same 3 years ago. I’m back in Toronto and hate it. Have fun!"

Michelle opined:

"Love this for you!! Hopefully we can build a broader community in the nutrition and dietetic industry."

