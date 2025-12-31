A video of the new Philadelphia City Auditorium on the Kumasi Road has stirred reactions online

Footage circulating on TikTok showed church members thronging into the massive auditorium

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about the scale of the 31st Watch Night Service

It was an atmosphere of joy and excitement as thousands of worshippers from the Believers Worship Centre gathered for the 31st Watch Night Service.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed several buses parked at the newly constructed Philadelphia City Auditorium on the Kumasi Road.

Philadelphia's huge auditorium is set to host thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah (Facebook), Sika Official (X)

Source: Twitter

Another video posted on the Facebook page of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah showed members of the church moving to and fro within the auditorium as they waited anxiously for the programme to begin.

Adom Kyei-Duah cautions members

The church has meanwhile issued a warning to its members, especially those who plan to sell items during the December 31st Watch Night Service.

In a video, a communicator from the church’s headquarters stated that no one would be allowed to sell any items at this year’s 31st Night gathering at the Philadelphia City Auditorium.

Philadelphia's huge auditorium is set to host thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah (Facebook)

Source: UGC

He warned that anyone caught selling would have their items seized, and any money made from such sales would also be confiscated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 15,000 likes and 500 comments.

Check out the video on TikTok:

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah’s new auditorium

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the massive edifice.

Tricia stated:

“My mother is on her way. May God answer all her prayers 🙏🏻. I know she is going because of us.”

Mole commented:

“My problem is, after the service, how will you know this is the bus I came with?”

MJ added:

“The kind of traffic wey go jam for the Kumasi–Accra road err.”

Iron Boy stated:

“Man of the moment, upon all Evangelist Diana Asamoah said about this man.”

NoraTalks wrote:

“Mama, come see the place you wanted us to go. Now the time is up, but you’re not around. Hmm.”

THE_BIG_FISH 🇲🇽🇬🇭🇳🇬 added:

“Please, I’m here somewhere, but I can’t find where I parked my car.”

Late John Kumah’s wife’s church building trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a church building John Kumah reportedly built from scratch for his wife, Apostle Lilian Owusu, had surfaced online.

In an interview, the brother of the late NPP MP stated that John Kumah was the main financier who ensured the church was built as a way of giving back.

Source: YEN.com.gh