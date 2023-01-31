SDK Dele a popular Ghanaian comedian and skit maker has sadly revealed that his mom has passed on

The sad news comes only 14 months after SDK whose official name is Sadik Sulley lost his father

SDK's fans have been saddened by the news and many took to the comment section of his Twitter post to commiserate with the comedian

Popular Ghanaian comedian, SDK Dele officially known as Sadik Sulley has sadly announced the demise of his beloved mother.

SDK made a post on his verified Twitter handle with two pictures of his mom and a caption that saddened many of his numerous fans.

The talented young man is clearly heartbroken as the news of his mom's loss comes only 14 months after his father also passed on.

Ghanaians commiserate with SDK over the loss of his mother

Social media has been saddened by the news of SDK's loss and many of his fans have taken to the comment section to share their condolences. Below were some of them.

@iam__kwame said:

Eeii sorry bro. You going through a lot. Last year dad. This year mom. Sincere condolences

@fiifi_gh commented:

Heaven takes the best from us. We know they're resting in Abraham's bosom. May their blessings shine upon us. My condolences boss.

@mohaammedphiqir replying to @sdkdele mentioned:

Losing your parents in a space of months is not easy . My condolences SDK

@ghanayesu indicated:

Oh sorry. Last year was your dad and this year is your mum. I can feel begat you’re going through. Sorry bro.

See the post below:

When SDK lost his father in November 2021

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Sadik Sulley, often known as SDK Dele, a well-known Ghanaian comedian and maker of skits, announced the passing of his illustrious father.

The cause of SDK Dele's father's death was unknown at the time, but he was believed to have passed away on November 24, 2021.

Together with his wife, SDK Dele's mother, the skit producer's father gained popularity for his numerous amusing parts and cameo appearances in his son's skits.

