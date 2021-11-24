Sad News: Ghanaian Comic Actor Loses Father; Fans React

Ghanaian comedian SDK Dele has lost his dad

His father gained popularity with his cameo appearances in their hilarious skits

Fans have taken to social media to express their shock and sympathy for SDK Dele's dad

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and skit producer, Sadik Sulley, widely known as SDK Dele, has announced the death of his celebrated father.

Sdk Dele's father was reported to have died on November 24, 2021, with the cause of his death currently unknown.

The skit producer's father became popular for his many hilarious roles and cameo appearances in his son's skits together with his wife; SDK Dele's mum.

SDK Dele and Dad.source:twitter/@sdkdele

Source: Twitter

Sharing the heartbreaking news to fans on social media, the rib-cracking content creator posted on Twitter saying:

"Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee."

The family has entertained fans for years with their rib-cracking comedy skits

Popular Video of Dad

Reactions

Many netizens have taken to social media to express their condolences to the comedy actor.

@AngiePosh5 expressed:

·My condolences. God be with you and the family

@igwe_caleb

Have my Condolence bro. God knows best. Ur father was always the best to watch. May God give u the greatest strength you need. May His gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

@TheKennethDarko

Oh SDK has lost his dad. This man was full of fun in their skits especially when he collaborated with the comedian’s mom. My condolences to you and your equally vibrant mum. Stay strong and may your dad’s soul rest in perfect peace.

@madeinghana

I feel deeply sorry after hearing about your loss today. I want you to know that no matter what happens, I’ll always be with you and your family.May God comfort you and your family

