Dr Mary Awusi apologised for threatening Apostle Eric Nyamekye over illegal mining remarks

Awusi admits her comments were inappropriate and said she had respect for the Church of Pentecost Chairman

Her apology was made on Accra FM, where she made the initial threat, with video clips circulating on social media

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Dr Mary Awusi, the Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO, has apologised for threatening Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye over his remarks on the illegal mining problem.

Awusi said she had immense respect for Nyamekye and admitted her words were not acceptable.

Mary Awusi Apologises to Apostle Nyamekye Following Threat Over Galamsey Comments

Source: Facebook

She made her apology on Accra FM, the same platform on which she had threatened Nyamekye, the Church of Pentecost Chairman.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Awusi felt the preacher was being partisan in his comments on illegal mining before threatening him.

“I stress that in the process of expressing myself, in response to the statement he made, if I said things that didn’t come out well, I retract and apologise to him, the church of Pentecost and the general public."

Videos of her apology have been circulating on Facebook.

There were calls for her to apologise, notably from Nyamekye's representative in Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye.

Afriye had given her two days to show contrition or face reactions from his constituents.

"...the people of Effiduase-Asokore will accept no threat from you towards Apostle Nyamekye on any day. You have 48 hours to apologise, else I will deliver to you the mood of the great people of Effiduase-Asokore for attacking one of her own without basis."

What did Nyamekye say about galamsey?

Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on April 22, Nyamekye said the pollution of rivers and streams from illegal mining was directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism.

This has forced the church to shift to synthetic rubber pools in affected districts.

Citi News reported that Nyamekye also complained about the effects illegal mining was having on members of the church he oversees.

“These unpredictable environmental conditions, along with the seasonal migration of fish stocks, continue to impact the steady financial growth and stability of affected local assemblies."

Source: YEN.com.gh