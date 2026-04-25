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Asantehene Honours Mahama, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo and Others With Gold Coins
Ghana

Asantehene Honours Mahama, Kufuor, Akufo-Addo and Others With Gold Coins

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated his 27th enstoolment anniversary by honouring present and past national leaders who have played instrumental roles in fostering peace.

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Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Mahama, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Agyekum Kufuor, gold coin, Otumfuo's 27 years.
Asantehene awards President Mahama, ex-President Akufo-Addo and Kufuor with gold coins on his 27th enstoolment anniversary. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo, @jdmahama & @manhyiapalace
Source: Facebook

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented commemorative gold coins to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President John Dramani Mahama. This was in recognition of their varied contributions to the stability and progress of the Republic.

President John Mahama was the first recipient of the gold coin, with a citation that read:

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, you are a leader who understands that governance is strengthened through a profound partnership between constitutional authority and traditional institutions."

Meanwhile, ex-President Akufo-Addo's citation from the Asantehene praised him for his role in resolving long-standing chieftaincy and land disputes.

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"A distinguished son of Ghana whose presidency will be remembered for healing one of Ghana’s oldest wounds,” his citation read.

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Former Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was also decorated with a gold coin, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to peace and his leadership in the country’s development agenda.

Other honourees included the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the leader of The New Force, Kwame Bediako; the CEO of KGL Group, Alex Appau Dadey; and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The gala was held under the theme 'Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision.'

The event, which was held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, featured Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the Special Guest of Honour.

Present at the gala was Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife, the Queen Consort Olori Ivie Atuwatse III.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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