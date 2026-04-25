A split-second moment during the anthem caught attention, as many tried to understand exactly what happened before he stood still

The Communication Minister was seen adjusting his position beside President Mahama, but the timing of the movement became the real talking point

Beyond the viral moment, the event itself carried major significance, with Ghana’s National AI Strategy officially introduced to the public

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A moment involving Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has sparked conversation online after a brief movement during the national anthem at a high-profile event in Accra.

Sam George’s sleek reaction beside Mahama during the playing of the anthem goes viral. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana

Source: TikTok

The incident occurred at the launch of the National AI Strategy, held at Labadi Beach Hotel, where key stakeholders gathered to witness Ghana’s latest step into the future of artificial intelligence.

As the national anthem began playing, all attendees were expected to remain still, in line with tradition and respect for the moment.

However, Sam George was seen making a swift movement toward his seat, positioned right beside John Dramani Mahama.

In what appeared to be a split-second decision, the minister adjusted his position and quickly paused, taking a firm stance exactly where he had stepped to.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to Sam George's movement

Observers noted that he made a single calculated move before coming to a complete stop, aligning himself with protocol as the anthem continued.

The brief action did not go unnoticed. Social media users quickly picked up the moment, with many sharing clips and offering mixed reactions.

While some questioned the timing of the movement, others pointed out that he quickly corrected himself and remained still for the rest of the anthem.

Check out some comments below:

Kobby commented:

"The smart move was for him to remain where he was."

Roy commented:

"Watching it more than twice makes it more funnier."

Staff officer Baidoo commented:

"Best for creative art ministry."

Man1 official commented:

"AI move paaa 😂😂😂😂."

Abigailkoomson22 commented:

"The lionnnnnn himself ❤️. You are always loved ."

The purpose of the AI launch event

Beyond the viral clip, the event itself marked an important milestone for Ghana.

The National AI Strategy launch is aimed at positioning the country as a key player in digital innovation across Africa.

During the program, Sam George also took part in an interactive session with an AI assistant, demonstrating how emerging technologies could be integrated into governance, communication, and national development.

The demonstration drew interest from attendees, as it showcased practical applications of artificial intelligence in real time. It also highlighted the government’s commitment to embracing digital transformation.

While the anthem moment continues to trend online, the broader focus remains on Ghana’s push into the AI space, with the launch signalling a new chapter in the country’s technological advancement.

Amaro Shakur has criticised Communications Minister Sam George over what he describes as a shift in attitude since assuming office. Photo credit: Amaro Shakur/TikTok, Sam George/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Amaro Shakur called out Sam George

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Social commentator Amaro Shakur has criticised Communications Minister Sam George over what he describes as an arrogant public posture.

According to him, the minister’s alleged arrogant public posture has led to growing criticism, especially on social media.

He advised Sam George to reflect on his conduct, maintain humility in leadership and learn from past political experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh