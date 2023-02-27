The latest organization reportedly to commiserate with the family of the late Christian Atsu is the Turkish Airlines

In a video, a delegation including two white gentlemen visited the family to console them on their loss

Netizens who reacted to the video commiserated with the family on their loss and urged them to be strong in times like this

Representatives of the Turkish Airlines have reportedly visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @mavisowusuaa88, a delegation reported to be from Turkish Airlines which had two white gentlemen were captured entering the family house of the late Newcastle player.

Delegation of Turkish Airlines commiserates with Christian Atsu family Photo credit:Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

One woman who led the delegation had a bouquet of flowers which is to be presented to the bereaved family as a sign of love and support in their time of grief.

The Turkish Airline was the airline that conveyed the remains of the late player from Istanbul to Accra after he was discovered dead in the rubble.

Ghanaians console the family of Christian Atsu

Netizens who reacted to the video commended them for the nice gesture.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 300 comments.

Nhyira Issaka:

this is what we call, good name is better than riches RIP Atsu

Delina629:

Dis guy his really makes his family proud ......God bless you Atsu...May u continue resting in peace

Wonderful_woman:

This is what we mean When we say May God grant us a good ending everyone is showing love to his family

user63011346668385:

Bro you will never be forgotten,Many soul r weeping because of your dead,you have won many souls all over the world,we all wish we can bring you back

AKUA ZOYA:

Atsu has done his greatest part on this earth,it’s left for us to also pray for a good ending in our lives

Anita

Frankly speaking this guy’s death is very sad gets that goosebumps whenever I see this kind videos… may your gentle and kind soul RIP

Black Stars players visit Christian Atsu's Family home

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars players visited the late Christian Atsu's family home to commiserate with the bereaved family.

On February 21, 2023, Asamoah Gyan, skilled Midfielder Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu, and Haminu Dramani were among the few players from the national team who visited.

They were led by Atsu's brother, whom many Ghanaians spotted a striking resemblance he shared with the late footballer.

They then proceeded to their seats, where the family briefed them on what led to the tragic loss of their beloved Christian Atsu.

