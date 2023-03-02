A Ghanaian man currently resident in Tamale has shared a rather interesting revelation regarding the death of Christian Atsu

In a video on YouTube, the church deacon said he was instructed by God to tell the family of Christian Atsu that their beloved one can come back to life again

He added that he has told a family member of the late player about it and wants Ghanaians to know about it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has stirred controversy following his visit to the family house of the late Christian Atsu to deliver a message he claims was given to him by God regarding the late Newcastle player

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News TV on YouTube, Deacon Francis Asare Amegavi, who lives in Tamale in the Northern Region, claimed that God asked him to tell the family of the Newcastle player that their beloved one could be brought back to life.

Man claims God has told him he will resurrect Christian Atsu from the dead Photo credit: Serena Taylor/Getty Images @Ghana News TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Deacon Amegavi says God wanted to use the demise of the late Christian Atsu to send a message to unrepentant individuals to turn from their evil ways adding that raising someone from the dead is not something hard for God to do.

He said God wants Ghanaians to come together and pray for repentance, adding that once that is done, the player will return to life as if nothing bad happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

”What he (God) has actually revealed to me is that when we come together as a nation and not as separate entities and pray for repentance, he is going to show us glory, that glory is raising him, Atsu from the dead”.

“I told a pastor about what God has told me and he said that he also had a vision where Ghanaians were praying fervently in an open space with late player lying in state” he said.

Christian Atsu's family seem reluctant

Quizzed whether he had been in touch with the family on the issue, Deacon Amegavi said he has so far spoken to just one family member, but his response suggests he disagrees with what God is asking them to do.

This new twist comes at a time when plans for the burial of the late Christian Atsu have been announced by his family.

Christian Atsu and his wife were set to get divorced

YEN.com.gh has earlier reported that Marie-Claire Rupo, the wife of the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu had already filed for a divorce.

This was revealed by an insider to Ghanasoccernet, who published the update in a report on their official website on March 2, 2023.

The report said the Ghanaian player 'was dying inside' over the last two years because of the divorce issues.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh