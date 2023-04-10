A talented young artist in a TikTok video entered a market and spotted a beautiful trader, and decided to sketch her

The young lady, who was unaware she was being sketched, was stunned after the man presented her with the finished piece

She blushed and seemed impressed with the drawing, showing it to other market women around

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young artist has captured the hearts of the internet with his TikTok video that has gone viral.

Man Enters Market, Sees Pretty Trader, Sketches Her Perfectly Photo Source: Enileart

Source: TikTok

The talented artist, who goes by the name Enilart, was wandering through a local market when he stumbled upon a beautiful trader who caught his eye. Inspired by her beauty, he decided to sketch her, right then and there.

The young lady, who was busy tending to her stall, had no idea she was being sketched. But when the artist presented her with the finished piece, she was stunned.

Blushing and speechless, she could not believe the incredible likeness captured by the artist. As he held up the sketch for her to see, she was overcome with emotion and began to tear up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Other market women gathered around were also amazed at the stunning artwork. They were quick to compliment the young artist and praised his incredible talent.

The TikTok video of the artist sketching the beautiful trader has since gone viral, with thousands of likes and shares. Many viewers have praised the artist for his incredible skill and the touching moment he created. Ghana has a lot of talented artists aside from Enilart.

Ghanaians Admire Talented Artist

Travel Plug Gh commented:

Afa, don’t forget to invite us to the wedding oooo

Antwiwaah wrote:

Good job though …but why is the ayilo staring at me

simple single commented:

The lady self is beautiful good job

Talented Artist Draws Trotro Mate In A Public Bus; His Reaction After Seeing The Sketch Melts Hearts

In another story, a bus conductor could not keep his eyes off a sketch after a talented artist drew him while he was working.

The young man was left dumbfounded after the artist handed the beautifully drawn pic for keeps.

Netizens who saw the picture expressed shock as to how the artist was able to come up with such as beautiful sketch in a moving car.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh