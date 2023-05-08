An Instagram influencer called Anna Lapsha has caused a massive stir on social media with a dance move she performed

In a video, Anna joined a TikTok dance challenge in an unusual way, as she was riding a motorbike on a highway in Ghana at the same time

Social media users have been thrown into a frenzy about the video, with some saying she has won the challenge

A young lady identified as Anna Lapsha on Instagram raised many eyebrows when she shared a video of herself performing a viral TikTok dance challenge while riding a motorbike at full speed.

On her Instagram handle, Anna, who is both a dancer and a biker, was spotted on a highway moving her body to a trending song that is usually played in sync with specific hand and torso gestures in viral videos.

Anna made it clear that the video was shot in Ghana when she put the country's flag in the caption of the video. However, she did not disclose the specific highway she was on.

Lady in Ghana doing TikTok challenge on a bike Photo credit: @Anna_Lapsha via Instagram, peopleimages via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Anna Lapsha's dance video heaps reactions on social media

Social media users could not keep their cool at the sight of Anna's dance moves and the setting in which she displayed them. Check out some of their comments below.

jey_fuze commented:

Let’s consider the challenge officially closed!!!

biggben.jr indicated:

I hope the Devil doesn't take the blame if there's a slippage? You don't necessarily have to do this while the bike is in motion. God forbid though.

que_qinisile added:

My fear would be doing something this cool just the find out the camera man didn’t centre the shot don’t mind me. My friends just frustrate me sometimes.

mimo_mokgosi stated:

I don’t know man, this is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh