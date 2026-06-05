The final funeral rites of Ghanaian actress Beverley Afaglo have been scheduled to take place at a funeral home in the Greater Accra Region

This was made public as family members, movie industry colleagues, and members of the public gathered at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, for a one-week memorial service

The iconic film star passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after reportedly battling cancer for a period of two years

The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverley Afaglo has announced the date and venue for her final funeral rites.

Beverly Afaglo’s family reportedly releases the details for the actress’s final funeral rites following her sudden demise in May 2026. Image credit: Royal Elorm/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Family members, colleagues in the movie industry, friends, fans, and members of the public are expected to gather to pay their respects to the deceased screen goddess during this day.

Funeral details for Beverly Afaglo emerge

The final funeral rites for the popular movie star will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home in the Greater Accra Region.

The arrangements were shared during the one-week memorial held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema.

Mourners attended the observation event to honour the late actress, who spent over two decades contributing to Ghana’s film industry.

The solemn occasion featured a symbolic release of white balloons into the sky during a quiet atmosphere of grief and deep remembrance.

Beverley Afaglo passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after a reported two-year battle with cancer. Her death has prompted a wave of tributes from across the entertainment industry, with close colleagues and fans acknowledging her massive contribution to film.

The deceased star was widely known for her roles in landmark movies, including Return of Beyonce (2006), Crime to Christ (2007), Girls Connection (2008), Never Again (2010), Turn Me On (2010), The Game (2010), and Single Six (2011). Her other appearances include Equatorial Escape (2011), Secret Burden (2012), The King’s Bride, Total Exchange, Playboy, Big Girls Club, CEO, and About to Wed.

The YouTube post below has more details about Beverly Afaglo's final funeral rite.

Unseen photo of Beverly final days emerges

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the elder sister of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo shared an unreleased photograph of the movie star from her final days.

The image, which shows the actress almost unrecognisable before her passing, was posted on June 4, 2026, on Facebook to commemorate her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh