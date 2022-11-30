Ghanaian actress and top fashion influencer Nana Ama McBrown has taken over the Internet after she was spotted buying clothes in Accra

The forty-five-year-old female celebrity looked elegant in a classy top and matching trousers for a shopping spree

The wealthy style icon with lots of stylists and fashion designers on her speed dial opted to buy 'used clothes'

Rich Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has received lots of love from the streets as she was spotted buying 'used clothes' from Kantamanto in the Greater Accra Region.

The style influencer wore a yellow tee shirt paired with black leather trousers. The award-winning actress used a Ghana flag as a headband styled with black sunglasses.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in a yellow tee shirt. source: @nanaamamcbrown_daily

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video

ohemaa_badu1

Everybody is admiring her only you want money, asrɛsrɛ saa no na ayɛ diɛn

_fiagbedzi

So can’t she buy her thrift in peace and go home? asr3sr3 nu dorrsu

gallaryofamazingthingsofficial

I’m just curious to know what she said that brought that look on your face

morgan44carter94

Na Saa man no why aden sika no y3 ne dea anaa cheww ☹️☹️

gabygiby

Ur look and d coins alone hdin

allsslice

You are a true Gem name, , you spread yr pure love to all. Continue to stay blessed ❤️

madjowa74

So all the give me one kiss was coming with the bomb.hmm

joyceadusarpong

3binom ne begging de3... Ooh no,

afraniemade

Obaa Panyin Nana Ama

shafawu.s

❤️❤️❤️ May Allah bless you and continue being humble

patience.aboagye336

seriously I love this young lady

3397.benjamin

God bless you more

mercyjacquelyn

As always my Adorable Ama❤️❤️❤️❤️

mawuena134

Awww love you so much

linekuku

@morgan44carter94 I wonder sef the way edey pain am say Nana Ama Dey buy from them nu his face like Kolege

shafawu.s

❤️❤️❤️ May Allah bless you continue being humble

United Showbiz: Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, an A-list actress who has shared fantastic fashion advice with her fans.

The host of United Showbiz, the hottest entertainment program on Saturday night, looks stunning in a long yellow blazer and matching white pants.

Nana Ama McBrown, the goddess of the silver screen, offered us a haircut that was modelled after an Egyptian deity.

Nana Ama, a wealthy celebrity, didn't let us down with her choice of high heels to complement her appearance. She matched her stylish white shirt with a pair of white open-toe high heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh