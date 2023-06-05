A young Ghanaian girl called Doris lost her mother when she was only 1 year old and still breastfeeding

Her grandparents took the responsibility of caring for her and her younger siblings, but that didn't lift Doris' woes

The 13-year-old now takes care of both grandparents since they are blind; she hustles after school so the family can feed

A 13-year-old girl lives in the village of Kwameta Afranse in the Central Region and takes care of her blind grandparents and siblings.

Doris lost her mother when she was one year old and still suckling. She became the responsibility of her grandparents.

In a video interview with Dasada Worldwide, the grandmother, Adjoa Anome, said she was a farmer until she became blind. She is now unable to work due to poor eyesight.

She said Doris had become the sole breadwinner for the family because of her condition.

“Since I became blind, Doris has been the one fending for the family. She goes to and then hustles afterward for food. The little money she makes from hustling is what we use to feed. On the days she makes no money, we don’t eat.”

Doris drops out of school

At one point, Doris dropped out of school so she could fend for the family. However, her teacher convinced Doris’ grandmother to allow the 13-year-old to return to the classroom. She is a student of Kwameta M/A Primary School.

In the interview, Doris’ former teacher, Sir Bihma said it was not easy convincing Adjoa Anome to allow her granddaughter come back to the classroom because of their plight.

Sir Bihma took an interest in Doris when he noticed that she was always secluded during break time. After engaging her and getting the details of her plight, the teacher decided to support her. At the time Sir Bihma was a NABCO personnel.

After NABCO, Sir Bihma left the school and forgot about Doris. In 2022 when the young girl came back to mind, he followed up on her and learnt Doris had quit school. Sir Bihma engaged her grandmother and got Doris re-enrolled in the school.

According to the headmaster of the school, Doris is an intelligent student who can do better when she is relieved of some of her burden.

Watch the video below:

