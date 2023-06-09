Men often complain about their partners having something to say about everything they do

Due to this, most men are perceived to pay little to no heed when their female partners complain about issues to them

But a netizen thinks the constant complaints from women are an indication that they are still interested in the relationship

A Ghanaian on TikTok who goes by the user name @kuami_cyril said that men should cherish it when their girlfriends complain.

He explained that when women stop complaining in a relationship, it means their attention has shifted to someone or something else.

Men often complain that their female partners nag. Due to this mindset, some men hardly pay attention to what their girlfriends or wives say.

The TikToker (L) advising men to accept complaints because it is a sign of love. Photo credit: @Kuami_Cyril (TikTok) and John Henley (Getty Images)

But in the video, @kuami_cyril cautioned men to be worried when their girlfriends stop complaining.

"When you are dating a lady and she keeps complaining, it means everything is fine. When a lady stops complaining, it means you no longer have her attention. If a lady loves you, anything you do, she will complain about it. So cherish your girlfriend if she likes to complain because when she keeps quiet, the attention is no more, bro," he said.

Social media users share thoughts on complaining girlfriends

After he posted his video, some TikTokers commented. Most people in his comment section seemed to agree with him.

@Angela yawadankuangela@gmail.c said:

Say it again, big bro. I love that and always they say we talk too much and they don't know what is going on in our hearts. For them, they don't value.

@Adepa Thuq commented:

Mmmm my bf doesn't understand that still wae

@FÏNËST❤️DÄGÄÄRTÏBÏSCÜÏT indicated:

That is what am dealing with right now. But he finds it hard to understand it. Hmmmmm

@Queen ~Aimmy said:

He always says am having menopause whenever l talk

@winnifred254 commented:

He said it all... A word to the wise is enough

Watch the video below:

Lady alleges any faithful man is under a spell from his partner

Still on relationship matters, a woman on social media has asserted that it is only a spiritual spell on a man that will prevent him from cheating on his partner.

She explained that men are cheats by nature and so:

If you're a man and you find yourself not cheating on your partner, you find yourself not cheating on your wife, you find yourself not cheating on your girlfriend, just know that she has done juju on you.

Social media users at the time reacted to the video. Some agreed with her while others disagreed and questioned her thinking.

