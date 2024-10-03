The UCC is the best university in Ghana according to a 2024/2025 US News and World Report Global Universities Ranking

Following this ranking, current and past students of the university flocked to social media to brag about the institution

According to the students, the latest ranking has reaffirmed that the UCC is 'the school of competitive choice' in Ghana

Past and current students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have reacted to news of their school's latest achievement.

A couple of days ago, an annual ranking named the UCC as the best institution of higher learning in Ghana.

UCC students brag about their school's latest position in global university rankings by a prestigious US firm. Photo credit:@VoiceOfUCC/X.

This was contained in the latest US News and World Report Global Universities Ranking for 2024 and 2025.

Reacting to this feat, students of the UCC took to social media to brag about their school and throw shade at other tertiary institutions in Ghana.

According to the students, the latest global ranking of the university as the best in Ghana confirmed their belief that the UCC was the school of choice in the country.

While reveling in the achievement, the students claimed no university in Ghana could be compared to their school.

UCC receives prestigious accolade

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings is the most prestigious in the world for rating tertiary institutions.

Out of a long list of 2,250 universities compared, the UCC emerged as the ultimate institution of excellence in Ghana and among the top on the African continent.

The ranking uses 13 indicators to benchmark universities in the world against their reputation and research performance.

To be eligible for this prestigious ranking, an institution must meet a minimum threshold of at least 1,250 papers published from 2013 to 2022 in the Web of Science-indexed journals.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Director of the UCC, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd), the latest achievement is in line with the university's vision.

"This achievement is consistent with the vision of the university; To be a globally acclaimed university for innovative teaching, research, outreach and professional development," portions of the statement read.

Netizens congratulate the UCC

Netizens upon sighting the statement posted in X by @UCCGH_Official, congratulated the UCC for its latest achievement.

@Bukari_Bansuwer said:

"Who else comes close? There are only 2 universities in Ghana. UCC is number 1, the rest number 2."

@DeBoyRex also said:

"University of the Century. University of Competitive Choice."

@adwoa_panyin commented:

"Which uni did you go again. Making me proud everyday."

@Bio_KelOd also commented:

"The Real Madrid of Universities."

UCC alumnus wins Commonwealth scholarship

YEN.com.gh also reported earlier that a UCC alumnus narrated how she won a Commonwealth scholarship to study at Edge Hill University in the UK.

Hectoria Hallord Hope stated that before acquiring the Commonwealth Scholarship, she had been left depressed after being rejected by 50 graduate schools.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

