Joshua Kwaku Asiedu is a 31-year-old Ghanaian who relocated from Milan to Ghana to live off-grid

Before settling in Ghana, Joshua had travelled around the globe for seven years to "find himself"

He has been living off-grid since 2019 after he found out his family had land available in Ghana

A Ghanaian man, Joshua Kwaku Asiedu, moved from Milan to live off-grid in Ghana in a house made from clay, cow dung, and bamboo.

The 31-year-old man said he was inspired to live in tropical Ghana after travelling the world for seven years to discover himself. He started travelling when he was 20 years in 2010.

When he first moved from Milan to live in Ghana, Joshua had a beach bed, mosquito net, tarpaulin, and some tools. He later used a tent for a year before building with clay and other materials.

Joshua Kwaku Asiedu spent £1000 to build the house Photo credit: @livetolearnlearntolive

"When I first came, I was sleeping on a beach bed and the only things I had were a mosquito net and a plastic tarp to cover me from the rain, as well as a shovel and a few tools to dig a well for water. I then moved into a tent and lived there for about a year, but it started to deteriorate because of the humidity, and it attracted mold, so it was not suitable for me to stay there. So I started to build a house."

Joshua spent £1,000 to build the house. He finished the project in six months.

Joshua recounted that he used natural materials in building the house. These include cow dung, clay and bambo.

The house has one bedroom, one living room/kitchen, and a spacious veranda. Joshua said:

"I have running water, so the water is collected from the tank or from the well. I wash my dishes and bowls and even have a shower on the side of the veranda."

How Joshua makes money

Joshua often eats what he grows. He sometimes goes to the local village to purchase food from the market.

His main source of income is from posting his lifestyle on social media. He has over 379,000 followers on TikTok and 317,000 followers on Instagram.

Joshua explained that the aim of showing his life on social media is to make others aware that they can live the same lifestyle and be happy.

Watch a video of Joshua building an oven:

