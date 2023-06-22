A young Black lady forcefully snatched the mic from a White educator who ''cut her name off'' on graduation day

Kadia, as known on TikTok, posted the video of the moment she grabbed the mic to vent her displeasure

The footage, which has since gone viral with over seven million views, gathered various comments

A young Black lady named Kadia on TikTok caused a stir when she forcefully grabbed the mic from a White educator to vent her spleen on her and her cohorts' graduation day.

The peeved young lady wrestled and snatched the mic to vent her displeasure about being prevented from announcing her full name like the other White graduands.

Black lady snatches mic from White lady who “cut her name off” on graduation day. Photo credit: kadiaimantv.

Source: TikTok

Kadia reclaims her moment

Kadia said she wanted to reclaim the spotlight after the White woman denied her the opportunity to do so when it was her turn to declare her name and programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I want the mic. Let go ... you didn't let me get my moment," she said before mentioning her name to the audience that mostly looked on.

''I'm graduating today. I don't like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me," she added before dropping the mic.

Kadia received cheers and applause from some of the audience and a loud "congratulation" from the cameraperson.

In another video, she revealed that she used the mic to communicate unhappiness because she saw the White educator partially remove the mic from some Black graduands while they were walking across the stage on graduation day.

"... she cut my name off at graduation when I was speaking; I couldn't just let that happen because I feel like I went through so much to graduate," Kadia said in the TikTok video.

Netizens who watched both videos shared their thoughts in the comments sections.

Watch the video of the moment Kadia snatched the mic on graduation day below:

Peeps react to the graduation day video

Some wanted to know the backstory in the comments area.

Dailyhiphoptea commented:

The person recording adlib are too funny lmfaoooo "oh, drops the mic! CONGRATULATIONS!" Congrats love! But can we get a background story?!

Sabrina posted:

The mic drop nah, I love her

Andrea mentioned:

Is this queen's college .

Tj Ivy418 reacted:

Congratulations .

Jalexii posted:

"Drop the mic" but yess gurl CONGRATS ✨.

Bryianna<3 commented:

Period but omg.

THEEpinkprint posted:

"I want the mic!" Took me out but congratulations baby .

Accountnotifcations mentioned:

The people's faces .

God did said:

Congratulations.

Lilmizzgigglez said:

Thank you for standing up for yourself as you should.

Sisipho H commented:

congratulations, babe!

Man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College Of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of Best Graduating Student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Boy becomes youngest Black college student in the US

Bentil is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elijah Muhammad made Oklahoma State history as a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, became the youngest Black student when he enrolled in the college, a feat he is proud of.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh