A Ghanaian woman living in Canada has revealed that she purchases high-end fashion clothes for $25,000

The woman, called Princess, said she usually buys the clothes at almost half the price since they are from the runway

The CEO of Manneski Couture said she loves to look good and therefore puts in the necessary effort

A Canada-based Ghanaian woman, called Princess, has disclosed that some of the most expensive clothes in her wardrobe cost $25,000.

Princess said she loves to look good and buys beautiful and exclusive clothes and accessories from high-end designers or fashion lines.

The woman, who owns Manneski Couture, said most people think her fashion sense is loud, but she revealed that she does not mind spending her money to look good and go hungry.

Princess has been married for 25 years with two children Photo credit: @princessmanneskicouture and zionfelixdotcom

Explaining how she gets the clothes to blogger Zionfelix, Princess said she usually buys cheaper runway products than those in the shops.

“I have places where I buy designer clothes, but they are discounted. I have a dress for $45,000 but didn’t buy it for $45,000. I got it for $25,000. We have people who bring runway clothes and sell them. It makes people think I bought at the actual price, but that is not the case.”

Princess said she had styled several people for weddings, parties, and even funerals. She is also into souvenir wrapping. The CEO of Manneski Couture said she has worked with very high and low budgets.

“I have worked on a wedding gown costing as low as $300 and as high as $20,000. A lady I styled in Belgium bought the wig bundles for $10,000. So when I was transporting the hair, I kept it on my lap throughout the flight. I had never seen such hair before.”

Travelling from Ghana to Canada

The mother of two relocated from Ghana to Canada after marriage in 1989. She recounted that a man saw her picture and asked to marry her.

“A man saw my picture and expressed interest in me. So after he married me, he took me to Canada. I have been here for about 34 years. It has not been easy, but hard work and perseverance have brought me far.”

Since 1989, Princess said she has travelled from Canada to Ghana 2,000 times.

Princess attributes her marriage's success to humility and the respect she has for her husband.

Watch the video below:

