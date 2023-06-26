A video of a young lady opening up on how some side jobs fetch good money in Canada has surfaced online

The lady cited disc jockeys, photographers and electricians as some of the jobs that pay very well

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for sharing such useful information

A young lady has taken to TikTok to share tips on some of the most sought-after side jobs in Canada.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who identified herself as @glowwriyah gave a heads up to some of the well paying side jobs in Canada and the need for prosepctive tavellers to have these skills if they want to make more money.

Woman opens up on good jobs in Canada Photo credit:@glowwriyah/TikTok @Smile/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Top of her list of sought-after professionals in the North American country was disc jockeys.

She explained that disc jockeys go to a lot of programmes on weekends hence make alot of money.

The second job was photographers, who she added make money in that country as a result of the events they cover.

She added other side professions, such as electricians, cobblers, barbers and hairdressers, also make a lot of money since their services are in high demand.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 70,000 likes and 5000 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video of the woman in Canada

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed the desire to travel to Canada so they could live their dreams.

honest stated

I need help how can I get to Canada

Godwin Eze replied:

my sister I want to be in Canada help me

user7318134318175 asked:

what of painter ?

Man reveals how his friends betrayed him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man in Canada has warned persons wanting to travel to that country to be wary of the friends they make.

His warning comes after he recounted how some Ghanaians he labelled as friends betrayed him in the most painful manner by trying to get him deported.

The man said his Ghanaian friends spoke to his partner in an attempt to persuade her not to help him get a resident permit.

Source: YEN.com.gh