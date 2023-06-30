A video of a young lady showing her maize farm has left many people singing her praises

The lady opened up on how another woman tried to discourage her in her quest to become a farmer

Social media users who saw the video have commended the lady for her determination and will to succeed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady has won the admiration of many people after she took to social media to flaunt her work as a farmer.

The video that has since gone viral on TikTok captured the lady working on a farm along with some individuals.

Lady flaunts her farm Photo credit: @nyamaadebo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained in the video via a voice-over that her fellow woman tried to talk her out of her decision to venture into farming with the excuse that why would a light-skinned lady want to become a farmer.

The lady however rubbished the suggestion by saying she was brought up by her parents to work hard if she yearns to be successful and hence is delighted with her work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend the lady for working hard

Netizens who thronged the comment section commended the lady for working hard and for inspiring others

Austin GH commented:

God bless your hustling, Beautiful

Felix stated:

well done. continue working hard you'll definitely make it. I like your language and how you speak it

Mclean added:

I am proud of you God bless you

kolanidesmond indicated:

you do so great I love women like you

Appau Matthew commented

dear don't mind them farming is big business keep it up

Lady quits insurance job to become a farmer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady who quit her job with an insurance company to become a poultry farmer has left many inspired.

Hannah Aidoo, owner of H. A Farms said the major reason why she opted to go into poultry farming was to have another source of income in case of any eventuality.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate said she looks back at the decision she took in 2017 and has no regrets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh