Sarkodie recently visited Mykonos with his wife Tracy on a vacation trip, and whiles on the trip, he dropped a tweet admiring the beauty of the island

The rapper, in his tweet, praised how vibrant the tourism of the island was and how easily it attracted tourists

Followers of Sarkodie who read the tweet expressed similar sentiments and hoped for similar for Ghana in the future

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently took a break from his busy schedule and embarked on a vacation trip to the stunning Greek island of Mykonos with his wife, Tracy.

Sarkodie and his wife Photo Source: Sarkodie, tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

During their getaway, Sarkodie could not help but express his admiration for the island's breathtaking beauty on Twitter.

In a tweet that gained significant attention from his followers, the renowned rapper applauded the vibrant tourism scene of Mykonos.

He was captivated by how effortlessly the island managed to attract tourists from around the world. Sarkodie's tweet read,

Tourism is everything! Out here in Mykonos and everything screams 'spend some money.' Such a beautiful island...

Sarkodie's followers, who came across his tweet, echoed similar sentiments and expressed their hopes for Ghana's future in terms of tourism. They yearned for their own country to have the same allure and attractiveness that Mykonos possesses.

The tweet sparked a wave of discussions among Sarkodie's fans, with many sharing their desires to see Ghana's tourism industry flourish.

Mykonos, an enchanting Greek island renowned for its landscapes and vibrant party scene, has long been a popular destination among tourists. Its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural heritage make it an ideal spot for vacationers seeking a memorable experience.

Fans of Sarkodie speak on tourism

Reacting to the tweet fans of the rapper spoke on the tourism potential of Ghana.

dannylegend10 said:

Indeed it is. I can't stress this enough! Disneyland here makes $11 to $20million a day in ticket sales. Imagine revamping Children's Park with MASSIVE branding.

yAwSaRkoholic reacted:

We need to create Obidi fun park

thevictorcarson wrote:

you go fit mobilise some funds to begin to expand the tourism of your country ghana,

chiderahhhhhh reacted:

And tourism industry also helps to bloom the country’s economy, that’s why the government spends so much on it .

Sarkodie poses in beautiful photos

In another story, Sarkodie shared some photos of himself on social media, which immediately sparked reactions from his fans.

The rapper chose not to include a caption with the pictures. These images were uploaded just a few hours after his song "Try Me" had caused quite a commotion online due to its sudden removal from Apple Music.

Source: YEN.com.gh