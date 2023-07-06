When travelling, some people engage the services of connection men who help them acquire their needed documents

However, some of these connection men are fraudsters and can flee with your money when you contract them

Joseph Obeng was not lucky and encountered a fraudulent connection man who took his money and fled

A Ghanaian man, Joseph Obeng, has narrated how he was duped of $8000 as fees for travelling to Canada.

The man, popularly called Dr. Mega One, claimed to have seen an advertisement for a travel company that obtained Canadian visas for potential clients. Mega claims that the agent charged $10,000, and he made a GH₵5,000 down payment.

“I went to their office in Kasoa. It was a beautiful office with portraits of the President and some Ministers ,and he even called some ministers his ‘boys.’ It was all a scam. After the initial payment, he called me to return to Accra from Kumasi to sign some documents. He often called me to pay some fees and sign documents. I gave him over $8000 in total.”

In an interview with SVTV Africa, The agent informed Dr. Mega One that the visa was ready. He would only get the visa when he pays the balance of the amount charged.

But Joseph said that was when he started having second thoughts because he had never attended an interview or biometric registration. He started doubting the whole process.

Due to his doubts, Joseph reached out to his friend in Accra called, Evans, to enquire if getting a visa without going for an interview was possible.

His friend confirmed it was possible and further expressed interest in the ‘connection.’ A few days later, Evans and two others paid for the connection too.

Two of the last three who paid gave the total amount to the connection man and were asked to come for their passports. But Dr. Mega One had not finished paying his money, so he could not get his.

When they went to collect the passports, they met an empty office.

Dr. Mega One could not return to South Africa after losing his money and passport. He had to go to work every day at Kumasi Magazine for GH₵20.

Additionally, his friend Evans and the others suspected he was a part of the conspiracy. Mega was held at the Suame Police Station before ultimately posting bail. Mega was freed and acquitted on December 4, 2022.

