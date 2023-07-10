A young Ghanaian whose parents had financial challenges while he was growing up decided to fund himself through tertiary education

Eric Vondee narrated that he had to work and save so he could finance his education and continued working while in school

He taught a girl who was not performing well in Maths and at the end of the term, the young pupil did well, that birthed an idea to start a home tuition company

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of My Home Teacher, Eric Vondee, has told the story of how he started his company.

When Eric was growing up, his parents could afford to pay his fees and provide for his needs. But along the line, things got financially tough for the family. When he completed secondary school, he decided to fend for himself to ease the burden on his parents.

“After SSS at the age of 18, I made a resolution that I was going to help my parents. So when I was moving to the University, I told myself to work to pay for my admission fees, school fees and my upkeep so that I would also feel the need to be responsible. Because of the financial constraints at home, I decided to work and school simultaneously. So I had this job as a teacher in a private school and that was where it began.”

It wasn’t about the salary but rather the fulfillment he had in teaching. After saving for a while, Eric applied to further his education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC). He gained admission to offer actuarial science.

Eric still worked while in school. One day, he found out a client’s daughter scored 53% in mathematics and agreed to teach the girl for a while to see if there would be any change. At the end of the term, the young student scored 93% in her mathematics examination.

In an interview with Martin Selorm, he stated that the student, Abigail's case prompted him to start ‘My Home Teacher'. He went from school to school, telling the headteachers about his start-up, who also recommended him to some parents.

The CEO explained that most of his clients chose to do business with him because he was a student and they trusted that he would deliver on his responsibilities.

He encouraged students, especially those in tertiary institutions, to think of a need they could solve and start a business in that area.

When he started the business, Eric’s main challenge was that he had to play several roles in which he had no knowledge. For example, he was the finance person, marketing manager, social media manager and graphic designer at the start of the business.

Revenue also dropped drastically when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak because it was not safe to meet children for lessons at the time.

However, Eric describes the pandemic as a blessing in disguise since that led to the start of his online tuition platform.

