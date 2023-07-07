A second-year student of the Accra Technical University has announced his decision to contest for an SRC position

Ernest Antwi, who also works as a street hawker, is confident in his abilities and is ready to serve

He will be hoping to pass the vetting so he can start a serious campaign in his bid to become an SRC welfare officer at the technical university

Popularly known as Beema Nsuo, Ernest has released a campaign poster signalling his intent to vie for the position when the time is due.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 23-year-old said his decision to contest for the position is driven by his desire to serve his fellow students.

Quizzed on whether he is well versed to man such a position, Ernest Antwi responded in the affirmative.

He explained that he had the proven abilities and the right competencies that can make any student leader successful.

The current secretary for the Building Technology department added that he had held various leadership positions since his basic school days and believes he would bring a lot of innovations on board to help improve the welfare of students.

"I have been there before, and I have held several leadership positions, I know I will bring my experience to bear when I am given the opportunity to serve as the Welfare officer," Ernest said with confidence.

Man gift streets hawker to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young street hawker couldn't hide her joy after a young man showed her an act of kindness.

In the viral video, the young man stopped the young street hawker, bought all her yam tubers and decided to offer her financial assistance so that she could go to school.

He also gave the young girl a GH¢200 note to be given to her mum for her school fees and other expenses.

The young man also urged the girl to learn very hard and also reach out if she needed any assistance as far as her education is concerned.

