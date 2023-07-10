When Jerry was in KETASCO, he was so business-minded he would buy shoes from Accra and phones from Togo to sell

He worked as a waiter and then a bartender with a restaurant in Achimota when he completed his secondary education

Later Jerry started his own mobile bar business to create employment and also earn some good money for himself

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young and business-minded Ghanaian man has recounted his journey from a waiter in a restaurant to an owner of a lounge.

In an interview with YouTuber Martin Selorm, the former student of Keta Secondary School said he has been business-minded all his life because he remembers selling to students when he was in school.

“Business has always been my thing. When I was in school, I usually bought shoes from Accra to sell in Keta and phones and pendrives from Togo to sell in Accra. After secondary school, I worked with a restaurant where I was carrying plates and was later promoted to waiter. After waiting for some months, my boss said Jerry get into the bar as a barback. I did this for about four years.”

CEO of Jerry's cocktails said he serves numerous clients who are pleased with his services Photo credit: Martin Selorm Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

He added that a friend asked him to come to do cocktails at an event, and he realised this could be a business that could get him more money. So Jerry decided to build a mobile bar.

Initially, he worked for people, so they paid him, but 2016 Jerry decided to start his cocktail brand. He started Jerry’s cocktail.

To get clients, Jerry walked to hotels and restaurants with his contact card to introduce himself to potential clients. He got his first big event four months after that. He did cocktails for over 600 guests at an event at Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

It was an event for MTN to celebrate its twentieth anniversary. Jerry took videos of the event and used it as a selling point to get bigger clients.

Watch the video below:

This Ghanaian man started a business that constructs roads & houses with 100% plastic

Young Ghanaians are starting are solving challenges through their businesses. Another young Ghanaian businessman, Nelson Boateng, started a company that uses plastic to build roads and houses.

The company is called Nelplast Ghana Limited. The CEO said his company would use plastic but would not kill the existing cement businesses.

He explained that he aims to ensure the planet’s destruction ceases, hence using plastic to build.

This Ghanaian man quit his job for a travelling business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian known as Phish who started his own travelling business.

The 27-year-old left his well-paying fulltime job and started his tourism business with no money.

He contacted his friend to help him design a flier, which he posted on various platforms. He made profit from people who registered for the travel experience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh