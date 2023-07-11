Aleeah Smith, a 26-year-old wife, and mother of four, has become the youngest Black woman to own two franchises of The Peach Cobbler Factory, a well-known restaurant venture

Her inspiring journey as a first-generation franchise owner has gained recognition and admiration within the business community

Acquiring her first franchise in 2022, Aleeah's story of perseverance and determination has served as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs

Aleeah Smith, a 26-year-old wife, and mother of four, has achieved a remarkable feat as the youngest Black woman to own two franchises of The Peach Cobbler Factory, a renowned restaurant venture.

In 2022, Aleeah acquired her first restaurant franchise, located in Dalton, Georgia, marking the beginning of her journey as a franchise owner.

Her dedication and determination have propelled her forward, leading to the upcoming opening of her second restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia, set for Fall 2023.

Blackbusiness.com reported the news of Aleeah's remarkable accomplishment. As a first-generation franchise owner, Aleeah Smith's hard work and the ability to overcome barriers speaks to the power of determination and the potential for young Black women to make significant strides in the business world.

Below are some of the comments her success story garnered on the Instagram handle of her enterprise.

lepetitechericupcup stated:

You have such a great product! Black mom of 4 is so inspiring. Labels empower, just like actions & attitudes do!

cbonds_aka_cupcakeguy indicated:

Congratulations!! i wasn’t aware there was a black owner @ the one here in Dalton!! #bigups

