It is well known that when the Europeans colonised countries in Africa and other places, they took some artefacts from the places

However, several countries that were colonised have been asking for their masters to return their cultural heritages and artefacts in their possession

The colonial masters have not done much to show their willingness to return the stolen African artefacts to the original owners

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya asked an international correspondent of CNN to bring back African artefacts from a museum in the United Kingdom.

Larry Madowo in a tweet, said he visited the British Museum, which is home to several artefacts the British took from countries they colonized, especially Africa.

Larry posted a photo of the museum with the caption, “went to the British Museum to see things that belonged to my ancestors.”

A collage of Wode Maya, the British museum, and Larry Madowo

Several social media users commented on the post. One of them was famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya.

In his comment, Wode Maya urged Larry to return with some African Artifacts.

“Please bring it home It ain’t stealing,” he commented.

One person who uses the name @AdamGborgla on Twitter asked if Africa has what it takes to care for these artefacts.

“Those wishing we bring the artifacts back home. Do u have the facilities to contain them? The 1 here were we able to take care of them? Even carve objects made by carpenters are not been patronize, let alone antiquity artifacts! We are been brainwashed,” he said.

Prominent Ghanaians call for Britain to return Ghana’s ‘stolen’ artefacts

There have been several calls by some renowned Ghanaians for the British government to repatriate cultural heritage and artefacts illegally taken from the country.

These include the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and a Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey.

Some of the items taken by the British were masks, and busts made from pure gold, necklaces, bracelets of gold, coral ornaments, swords, caps mounted in solid gold, knives set in gold and silver, bags of gold dust and nuggets, sandals and stools set in gold, carved stools mounted in silver, calabashes worked in silver and gold, among many other priceless items.

Queen Elizabeth’s death causes debate over Africa’s colonial history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that when Queen Elizabeth II died, it revived the conversation over Africa’s colonial past.

Several citizens of countries colonized by the British thought it was an excellent time to raise concerns over atoning for slavery and repatriating stolen artefacts held for years in museums from London and Paris.

Several Africans accused her of overseeing the atrocities committed in the first decade of her reign.

