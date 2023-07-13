German-based Ghanaian Ransford Johnny Annan has disclosed he rakes in GH¢760,000 yearly as a security analyst

He relocated to the European country with the help of his lover after the pair met in Ghana's Central Region

Annan opened up about his love life and employment in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa

Ransford Johnny Annan, a Ghanaian living in Germany, has disclosed he earns approximately GH¢760,000 yearly working in cyber security.

He stated on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami that with his expertise in IT, he decided to pursue courses after arriving in Germany with the help of his lover.

German-based Ghanaian man reveals he earns GH¢750,000 as security analyst. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

Source: UGC

Annan works from home

He is engaged in a Cyber Security firm, earning approximately 60,000 euros (GH¢750,000).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''I work from home as a cyber security analyst. My monthly pay may be comparable to that of a Ghanaian MP. I earn around 60,000 euros yearly, but I started with 50,000 euros. It is variable and can go up to 70,000 euros,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Annan advises Ghanaians

Annan stated that it is easier for competent workers to generate money in Germany and Europe than in Ghana. He pushed Ghanaians in Germany to master the language to advance their careers.

''If you have a skill in Ghana, you can come to Germany because the government enables skilled foreigners to enter the country. It is preferable to use that way rather than a visiting visa. The most significant aspect is the language,'' he noted.

The driven young man further mentioned that he wants to establish a business in Ghana in the future.

Watch the interview below:

German-based Ghanaian reveals he saves GH¢10,000 monthly

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Gilbert Owusu, a Ghanaian living in Germany, disclosed that he will only return to Ghana if the job earned him GH¢10,000 ($878.99) or more monthly.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Owusu said he would turn down a GH¢5,000 ($439.50) job in Ghana because he now saves more in Germany.

He explained that finding another employment with a comparable salary range may be challenging if he decides to leave Germany.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh