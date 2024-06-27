Tony Yeboah, also known as Yegoala, is easily one of Ghana's most prolific goal scorers and football exports

A photo of the Ghanaian player and Bundesliga star with a superfan in Germany has popped up online

The sensational photo has sparked a frenzy about Tony Yeboah's status in the football world

A BBC journalist covering the ongoing Euros in Germany recently shared a photo of Tony Yeboah's mural in Frankfurt.

The photo stirred a lot of interactions about the footballer's popularity and strides in Germany during his active years.

An old photo of Tony Yeboah's superfan sporting an unusual tattoo has popped up online, fueling the conversation.

Superfan eulogises Tony Yeboah with a tattoo

Ex-Ghanaian striker Tony Yeboah is one of the most successful football exports to ever emerge from the country.

Recently, the German ambassador to Ghana described Tony Yeboah, who won the Bundesliga Golden Boot twice, as a Frankfurt player.

A photo of Tony Yeboah standing beside his superfan who wears Tony Yeboah's jersey number on his bare skin has popped up.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, the photo dates back to 2014, when Tony Yeboah met his superfan in Germany.

Tony replicated his success in the EPL after he left Frankfurt for Leeds United. He is currently third on the list of players who have scored two hat tricks in fewer games.

Fans react to photo of Tony Yeboah and his superfan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they weighed in on Tony Yeboah's strides in Germany.

@MosesAlabore said:

He gave them too much joy

@jasonbannerman wrote:

I came to hear that he was one of Ghana's best forwards who played in Germany.

@KwasiAbuaku noted:

When a German loves you,it's natural and when they hate you too it's over the moon. Yeboah was loved in Germany. There are buildings in Frankfurt with his images on.

@scorpioLad_69 added:

E no be small odds e make e win the Yegola brand lives forever

