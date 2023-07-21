A 20-year-old Home Economics student who attended Oguaa Senior High Technical School has appealed for financial help

Nancy Baidoo passed the 2022 WASCCE exams but has been unable to further her education because of a lack of money

She opened up on her plans to attend nursing school so she can one day become a nurse

Nancy Baidoo, an old student of Oguaa Senior High Technical School, is in need of help if her desire to obtain tertiary education will ever be achieved.

The 20-year-old who studied Home Economics had 1A, 3Bs and 4Cs in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but has unfortunately failed to realise her dream of pursuing further studies.

Young lady appeals for help to pursue further studies Photo credit: @Nancy Baidoo

Source: UGC

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nancy said her dream of becoming a nurse now hangs in the balance because of her family's financial challenges.

"I was not able to continue my education right after SHS because of poor finances and I fear I may not be able to do so because my mum has done everything yet to no avail. I don't know what to do now and I am very desperate.

She added, "My mum is a hairdresser. She has been the one taking care of me since my dad died and has tried everything to get me to pursue further studies, but it has not worked."

Nancy appeals for support

The resident of Cape Coast, who sounded emotional, said she now helps her mum out at her salon.

She appealed to benevolent individuals and groups to come to her aid and help her enrol in a nursing training school.

"I would want to appeal to potential donors to come to my aid so I could achieve my dream of becoming a nurse."

Benelovent individuals or organisations who would want to reach out to Nancy for more enquiries can do so at 0599138266.

Boy who got 4As seeks financial support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent Ghanaian student who graduated from Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School in 2019 is in dire need of financial support to enable his dream of pursuing tertiary education come true.

Michael Egya had As in four subjects, Bs in three subjects and a C in English Language.

He expressed the desire to pursue further education so he can achieve his dream of becoming a professional teacher.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh