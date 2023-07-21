A pilot surprised his girlfriend with a proposal on a plane while other passengers watched and cheered the couple

The pilot said it was his girlfriend's birthday and he wanted to celebrate her in a unique way, so he asked the other passengers to help him

The proposal was recorded and the video has been shared on social media, where several people have commented

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A pilot asked his girlfriend to marry him when he proposed to her on a plane. The day of the proposal happened to be the lady's birthday, making it a double celebration.

In a video on social media, the pilot, after telling passengers to put their phones on flight mode announced that his girlfriend was on the plane.

He added that she was celebrating her birthday and needed the passengers to help him give her a special gift. All the passengers wished her a happy birthday.

The birthday girl said yes to her pilot boyfriend's proposal Photo credit: Taylor Watson Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The pilot gave the other passengers instructions on what to do, which they followed so he could pop the question. There were sheets under each seat behind his girlfriend and the pilot asked the others on board to pick and hold them up.

He asked his girlfriend to also remove a paper from a seat in front of her and read its content out loud. The pilot had written about how they met and what his girlfriend meant to him. He recounted their journey together and finally asked her to turn around.

When she turned, the passengers were holding up papers that read: "Will you marry me?". The pilot walked over and knelt right by his stunned girlfriend in that moment. The lady agreed to marry her pilot boyfriend and everyone on the flight looked happy to share the time with them.

Watch the video below:

Young man proposes to girlfriend at Accra Mall

In another lovely story, a young Ghanaian man proposed to his lover at the Accra Mall.

In a TikTok video @proposalgh showed, the two were out on a dinner and while they waited to be served, a mascot approached the lady, knelt beside her and gave her a rose flower.

The man then got up, bent on one knee and removed a ring from his pocket. He asked the lady to be his wife, which she accepted by stretching her hand for the ring to be placed on her finger.

Another man proposes to his girlfriend with a new house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok user identified as @slehna applauded her man who has been taken good care of her.

She posted a heartfelt video of all the stunning locations her partner took her, including the location for his proposal and her birthday celebration.

Since then, the video has gained a lot of attention on social media. She could be seen in the video in a number of other countries including Italy, where her lover proposed to her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh