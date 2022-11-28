Cardinal Richard Baawobr has died suddenly after receiving a successful heart surgery

The death of the Bishop of Wa occurred just days after he was released from a hospital in Rome

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness over the death of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr and has described it as a loss for Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian priest at the Vatican, Cardinal Richard Baawobr, died suddenly on Sunday, November 27, 2022 after a heart surgery.

According to a statement issued by Father André-Léon Simonart, Secretary General of the General Curia of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers), the late Cardinal was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and his death was announced in the evening around 6.25pm.

"May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances," the statement said.

Cardinal Richard Baawobr died on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cardinal Baawobr received a successful heart surgery in September 2022 in Rome. Then on Friday, November 18, 2022, he was discharged from Agostino Gemelli University Hospital/Policlinic where he had been transferred on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The death of Bishop of Wa, therefore, occurred just days after he was released from a hospital in Rome.

Cardinal Richard Baawobr was one of the 21 people named by Pope Francis on May 29, and one of the 20 people he created on the August 27 Consistory.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Expresses Deep Sadness Over the Death Cardinal Baawobr

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia vice president has expressed sadness over the death of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr.

"I convey my condolences to his immediate family, Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large. This is a big loss to Ghana. May Cardinal's soul rest in peace." he posted on Facebook

Ghana's Richard Baawobr Was Elected Head of the Catholic Church in Africa In August

In August this year, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Kuuia Baawobr was elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

The new position makes him the first Ghanaian head of SECAM in the 53-year history of the establishment.

His Eminence Baawobr was made a Cardinal on May 29 and was installed officially on August 27, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh