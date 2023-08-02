Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to claims that her husband beats her

The actress revealed that her mother called her to enquire about the truth concerning the widespread rumor

She detailed that she is not perturbed about the attempts to dent her reputation and spread false stories about her

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has received a call from her mother concerning widespread claims that her husband, Maxwell, beats her. She added that these were mere rumors and had never happened in her home.

Nana Ama McBrown reacts to claims that her husband beats her Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

While hosting the Onua Showtime program on Onua Tv, Nana Ama McBrown spoke briefly concerning rumors with KiDi.

In her quest to understand some trended issues about the award-winning artiste, she referred to a trended voice note which gave detailed explanations of alleged violence in her home.

The revered mother and wife revealed that she was not surprised by the rumor since she had experienced it on several occasions. However, the entertaining host revealed that her mother had been worried by the news and called her to confirm from her.

Nana Ama said:

"Not long ago, I heard that I had been assaulted in my home. When my mother heard about it, she called me to confirm, and I told her not to give an ear to the rumors from the public. I had no idea about it, and you know that I will never watch such things to happen in my home."

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown talking about the rumored violence in her home below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Ama's reaction to the rumor that her husband beat her

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Nana Ama McBrown's reaction and referred to her as mature.

@danielsarpong6095 commented;

McBrown has been a mature personality since day one. That is why I love her so much. She is human and can never be 100% perfect, but any time there is an issue with her, she handles it with maturity. #GodblessMcBrown

@UgeterAsantewaa-kh5ix commented:

If you don't have haters "due," continue to be yourself, Nana. You're mature, and God is your strength always, and some of us love you so much ❤❤

