A video of a Ghanaian woman rejoicing after her husband's successful kidney transplant has surfaced online

The loving wife donated one of her kidneys to her husband, who had taken ill due to a kidney disease

Netizens who saw the video were touched and celebrated the woman for saving her husband's life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman, Auntie Vida, has warmed the hearts on social media with her selfless act of love.

Auntie Vida has proven beyond doubt that she loves her husband by donating one of her kidneys to save his life.

A Ghanaian woman is rejoicing after donating her kidney to her husband. Stock image posed by models.

Source: Getty Images

She took this courageous step after her husband's health deteriorated due to kidney failure. Despite the risks and potential complications associated with organ donation, she made the selfless decision to help her loved one.

The successful kidney transplant operation has given the husband a new lease on life. He is now recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery.

Auntie Vida, who initially appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM/TV, made another appearance to update listeners on the transplant's outcome. She was so excited that she sang songs of praise to celebrate her husband's life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Auntie Vida

Netizens who saw the video of Auntie Vida were impressed. They celebrated her in the comment section of the post.

@dorisanim71 wrote:

"The man is good that the reason why she was able to do it wai."

@Rabi Mohammed wrote:

"Not any man deserve this."

@BeautifulFrankie wrote:

"Wow. God richly bless this woman. You will never lack anything good in life."

@Ivy Bless Bilson wrote:

"Aww sisterhood is proud of you."

@Ernestina Offei wrote:

"this is why men should treat ladies good and with respect and love because no one knows tomorrow."

@Maame owusuaa wrote:

"It’s because how he treats her wai."

@God Is my Salvation wrote:

"May God give her long life."

@Paulina Vifah wrote:

"This show that the man is good to her paaa."

@Ohemaa Noble wrote:

"Always treat people good oo. God bless you auntie."

@Mary wrote:

"All we need in life is love. may God protect and keep them."

@Amira wrote:

"This one family members of the man didn't see, all they know is to maltreat wives. Sia fuor."

@Random wrote

"this is going to leave u when he becomes rich, trust me."

Ghanaian nurse suffers kidney disease

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse had been suffering from kidney disease and urgently needed financial support.

Bertha Kudeka developed the condition three years ago after she delivered a baby and has been on dialysis since.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh