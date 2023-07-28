A young Ghanaian lady's interview with dappyluffa, a Ghanaian street quiz TikToker, has gone viral after she revealed her dating requirements

In a recent interview with popular Ghanaian street quiz TikToker, dappyluffa, a young Ghanaian lady has sparked a wave of reactions with her astonishing dating requirements.

The interview caught the attention of many as the lady confidently stated that a man must have a minimum of GH¢2000 to take her out on a date, while the highest acceptable amount would be GH¢10,000.

These figures, she claims, are necessary for a successful date with her. The revelation has left netizens buzzing, with many expressing surprise and skepticism over the steep dating demands.

A young lady tells how much a guy needs to take her out Photo credit: dappyluffa

The amounts mentioned by the young lady are considered significantly high by many, leading to debates on social media about the evolving dynamics of dating expectations in modern times.

The young lady's bold statements to Dappyluffa have also ignited a passionate conversation about the complexities of dating culture in Ghana. Below are some comments netizens have been sharing.

Qwaw Blaze said:

By now she even dey owe quickLoan

user2676888454709 commented:

sit a girl down n ask her the kind of guy she likes n listen to hw she ll describe a non-living thing

RI❄️CHI❤️E indicated:

I don’t think she knows the money she mentioned

Young lady puts potential suitors on high alert on how to please her

In other news, a lady has thrown social media into a frenzy after she said that any guy who wants to take her out on a date must budget GH₵2000 and above.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the lady explained that she has a taste for expensive things, hence the amount.

Ghanaian man says he will not take a girl out with more than GH¢20

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man has said that he will only spend GH¢20 when he goes out with a lady he is dating and will spend what would not affect his pocket afterward.

In a video, the man said he would spend more on a woman only if married.

