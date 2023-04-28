A young actor by the name of Gunshot was interviewed by Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show and narrated how Ras Nene changed his life

The young man recalled his hooligan days and how he used to terrorize folks on the streets of Krofrom, Kumasi

He narrated how he met Ras Nene and how he introduced him to God and tried to get him out of the streets

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gunshot, a young actor from Kumasi, has made some interesting revelations in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his YouTube show, Aggressive Interview.

In a candid chat, Gunshot narrated how he used to be a hooligan and terrorized the streets of Krofrom, Kumasi.

Gunshot (Left, Right) recalls how Ras Nene(Middle) saved him from street life. Photo Source: Ras Nene (Instagram), Kwaku Manu TV (YouTube)

Source: UGC

According to Gunshot, his life took a drastic turn when he met popular comedian and actor Ras Nene. He revealed how Ras Nene tried to get him out of the streets and introduced him to God.

But Gunshot was not interested in Ras Nene's offer of redemption. He recalled how Ras Nene used to chase him and encourage him to try shooting movie scenes with him, but he always avoided it. It was only after persistent attempts that Gunshot finally gave in to Ras Nene's offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young actor credited Ras Nene for changing his life and making him a better person. Gunshot revealed that he is now a devout Christian and has left his hooligan days behind. Ras Nene has helped a lot of people. Even fellow actor Wayoosi was a beneficiary of his kindness.

The interview has sparked a lot of interest among Ghanaians, with many praising Ras Nene for his efforts to help young people turn their lives around. Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the comedian, with some even calling him a hero and a role model. Ras Nene used to be a thug himself but is now a changed man.

Gunshot's Revelation On Ras Nene Sparks Reactions

Rita Osei commented:

Gunshot speaks wisdom. God bless you bro. You gain my respect paaa

Richard Kwaku Kusi wrote:

I was there when the shooting incidents happen.Gun Shot am very proud of you paaaaa.Krofrom made

GMG NEWSTOWN reacted:

God please continue to bring this kind people out of their doings

Vivian Jill Hails Ras Nene, Says His Talent Was Greatly Underused During Kumawood Days

In another story, Actress Vivian Jill has expressed her amazement at the great strides Ras Nene has made as a skit maker.

The actress said Ras Nene's talent was greatly underused during their Kumawood days, stating that directors were unable to unearth his true talent.

Ras Nene used to play the role of a thug during his Kumawood days but has transitioned into comedy and created a unique brand Ghanaians love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh