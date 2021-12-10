In 2019, Charles Selasi Dolly graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST and was the youngest boy in his class aged 22

The brilliant 24-year-old has been selected as one of three candidates from Sub-Saharan Africa on a competitive scholarship in a prestigious UK university

He is studying for MSc Tropical Medicine and International Health and Diploma at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

Dr Charles Selasi Dolly, is a 24-year-old gentleman who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at 22 as the youngest male student in his batch.

Dr Dolly is currently pursuing MSc Tropical Medicine and International Health and Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (DTM&H) training at the prestigious London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The young doctor was selected on a scholarship that was available to only three applicants from sub-Saharan Africa and was sponsored by the renowned institution.

24-year-old Ghanaian doctor Photo credit: Charles Selasi Dolly vis LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Dr Dolly is also a Rhodes Scholarship finalist, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world and was won by the likes of Former US President Bill Clinton in 1968.

Charles has also become the SRC Vice President (Taught Programmes) of the school and a member of the school’s Senate Student Experience and Postgraduate Taught Courses Committees.

When asked what has brought him this far, Dr Charles Selasi Dolly told YEN.com.gh:

I am most grateful to God Almighty, and to the myriads of individuals through which all these became possible. My parents and very supportive close friends and family. I am also thankful to all my referees in my various applications; Prof. Richard Phillips, Dr. Betty Norman, Mr. Gameli Adjaho, Dr. Edward Dassah, Dr. Yaw Adu-Boakye and Prof. Bradford Rockwell and to all those who constantly pray for me.

He further stated:

Special thanks to Mr Isaac Boateng, a teacher from my senior high school (Ketasco) whose method of teaching stimulated in me an analytical and conceptual approach to address issues and life in general. This has become a firm foundation for my current thought patterns and process.

His advice to young people is:

I would like to end by encouraging everyone to believe in their dreams and never give up because the truth is: sometimes (most times actually), even when your breakthrough is just a few steps or minutes away, things may not seem any different. And it is for this very reason that we all have to learn how to endure to the very end. Best wishes and God bless!

Source: Yen