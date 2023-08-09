Isaac Moro, a trotro driver in Ghana, shared a distressing encounter where a passenger's warning led to him losing his sight days later

The incident occurred when the passenger refused to leave the vehicle, predicting harm to Isaac

In a plea for help, Isaac asks anyone who knows the passenger to intervene for the restoration of his sight

Isaac Moro, a trotro driver also known as Atimbila, from Bolgatanga, Ghana, has shared a harrowing and bewildering experience that has drastically altered the course of his life.

Speaking exclusively to Sompa TV, Isaac opened up about the incident that transpired during his usual work routine on July 1st, which led to unforeseen consequences.

Isaac Moro, residing in Suame, Ashanti Region, narrated the distressing incident that occurred with a passenger.

According to Isaac, a passenger had adamantly refused to disembark from the vehicle, alleging that the trotro had not yet reached his desired destination.

After a heated exchange, the passenger eventually exited the vehicle, but not without issuing a cryptic warning to Isaac - predicting that something grave would befall him before the beginning of August.

How Isaac became blind just as the stranger passenger had warned

Isaac's life took a tragic turn on July 27th, as he recounted,

"My eye began hurting and oozing water. I thought it was apolo, so I went for some medication but I woke up the next day completely blind."

The sudden loss of his sight has left him grappling with an immense challenge, affecting his ability to navigate through daily life.

In a heartfelt plea, Isaac Moro expressed his desperation and appealed for assistance from anyone who might have information about the passenger's identity.

"I'm here pleading that anyone who knows him begs on my behalf so he can restore my sight," he implored, his voice reflecting the immense turmoil caused by the unfortunate turn of events.

Source: YEN.com.gh