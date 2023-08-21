A video of a recent BECE graduate admitting that he hopes to get between an aggregate of 15 to 20 has gone viral

The boy revealed that is what he is expecting to get when the results are released

Netizens who saw the video have shared their views on the comments of the boy

A Ghanaian boy who attended a public school and sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has caused a stir after he revealed the aggregate he seeks to get when the results are released.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Citinewsroom, Samuel Esirifi, who was in a jubilant mood apparently after writing his last paper, revealed that the exam went as expected.

Quizzed as to what aggregate he hopes to get, the boy, without hesitation, revealed that he has targetted between 15 to 20.

The journalist, who appeared startled by the boy's answer, followed up with the question on how he was not aiming at getting an aggregate of six.

In response, the boy said his answer was based on his performance in the exams.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians hail the boy for being honest

Netizens who thronged the video applauded the young boy for being sincere about the results he hopes to get in the BECE.

FLOWER BOY GH commented:

He said from 15 to 20 ..u Dey ask him why not 6…ebi u write am?

ernestinesunnu13 reacted:

Sometimes the school you attend determines your expectations. Maybe the best grade over the years has always been above 15

lilsterling stated

Adey feel the guy even though you have to have high expectations sometimes it best to get what you know and what you are capable of

Fatman Sackey added:

He knows wht he wrote

