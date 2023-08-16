Yeboah Fordjour is a Ghanaian who travelled to Germany in 1977 for greener pastures and married a White woman

The White woman did not want a child, so he married a Ghanaian lady who got pregnant and gave birth to a girl

During the process of getting the girl and his wife to come to join him in Germany, Yeboah Fordjour found out the child was not his

A Ghanaian man in Germany, Yeboah Fordjour, has narrated how he found out a child his wife gave birth to was not his and the trauma he went through after that.

Yeboah Fordjour said he was married to a White woman, but she did not want children. So he married a woman back in Ghana.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Yeboah said a few months later, the Ghanaian woman told him she was pregnant.

Yeboah Fordjour said he divorced his White wife to accommodate his Ghanaian spouse and child Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"I was excited because I really wanted a child. I informed my White wife in Germany, but she told me the pregnancy was not mine. I ignored her caution because I thought she was jealous."

Yeboah Fordjour said he returned to Ghana when his Ghanaian wife gave birth to name the child and celebrate. He returned to Germany and started the process for the two to join him.

Yeboah Fordjour, therefore, had to divorce his German wife so he could accommodate his Ghanaian spouse and child.

"A DNA test is conducted before you can bring your child into the country. The DNA showed that the child was not mine. I nearly went mad. But because I loved the woman I still brought her and the child."

When the woman and daughter arrived in Germany, Yeboah Fordjour said his wife kept stressing him. He conducted another DNA test in Germany, which corroborated the initial report that Yeboah Fordjour did not father the child.

"She was always insulting me. But I ignored her. Most of my friends kept asking me to divorce her, but I was hoping she would change. One day I told my pastor about all that was going on, and he advised me."

After seven years of marrying the Ghanaian woman, Yeboah Fordjour divorced her. He remained friends with the White woman till she died in 2019.

