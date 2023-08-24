The names of the top ten students participating in The Literacy Challenge 2023 finale have emerged

The stage is now set for an exciting competition to determine who will win the coveted GH¢10,000 cash reward

The finalists were chosen from a group of 50 SHS pupils who underwent a mandated aptitude test

The top ten students who have qualified to compete in the 2023 edition of The Literacy Challenge finale have been officially announced.

They were selected from over 50 junior high school students who took a mandatory aptitude test at the Accra Digital Centre.

List of 10 finalists for The Literacy Challenge 2023 finale pops up.

Top 10 to contest for cash prize

The selected contestants will engage in a classic quiz competition to vie for the grand prize of GH¢10,000 at the grand finale.

The competition, which received an overwhelming response, saw the ten best students selected from 50 pupils chosen from a pool of 1,000 contestants.

See their photos below:

List of finalists for The Literacy Challenge 2023 emerges.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge selects and rewards the country's most outstanding junior high school pupils after a series of tough tests.

For the 2023 edition, interested students were expected to write a compelling story of at least 600 words, culminating with the statement: The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.

The Literacy Challenge, a Citi 97.3 FM programme, is a statewide literacy campaign in Ghana.

